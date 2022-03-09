Apple adds Green colour variant to iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple has launched a new colour variant of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has added a Green colour variant to its 2021-launched iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green to iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 comes in 128GB as base variant and there is no 64GB available in this series. Currently, iPhone 13 comes in five different shades; Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue and Pink. The expected Green variant is going to be its sixth shade.

Apple iPhone 13 uses a 6.1 inch screen coupled with dual 12MP rear lenses and single 12MP selfie camera. It uses A15 Bionic chipset which is likely to debut in the iPhone SE 3 tonight. The 4nm processor is 5G-enabled so the affordable iPhone SE 3 2022 could become the first phone under its category to get a 5G chipset.

Meanwhile, iPhone SE 3 was also launched.

