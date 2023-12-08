Apple Aims to Make a Quarter of the World’s iPhones in India
Rajesh Roy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Dec 2023, 12:31 PM IST
SummarySupplier Foxconn plans to build more factories and give India a production role once limited mostly to China.
Apple and its suppliers aim to build more than 50 million iPhones in India annually within the next two to three years, with additional tens of millions of units planned after that, according to people involved.
