Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price, availability; how it's different from AirPods 4 | ANC, Adaptive Tech, more

Apple on Wednesday announced the AirPods 5, featuring an open-ear design and a revamped acoustic architecture aimed at delivering an enhanced listening experience.
It was launched during event, titled “Surprise and shine” that began at 10:30 pm IST on September 9, Wednesday.
Apple AirPods 5 launched: What are its features?
The new earbuds also come with Adaptive EQ and personalised Spatial Audio for more immersive sound.
The upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is claimed to reduce surrounding noise by 50% more than the previous-generation model. AirPods 5 also offer ANC, Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio, with these features automatically adjusting based on the surrounding environment.
The AirPods 5 come with live translation, hands-free access to Siri AI and improved resistance to rain, sweat and dust. They offer up to four hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), while the charging case extends total battery life to up to 20 hours.
Apple AirPods 5 Price
The standard model is priced at $129, while the $149 variant adds stem-based volume controls, up to five hours of ANC listening and a wireless charging case. Both versions are now available for pre-order, with sales set to begin on September 18.
(This is a developing story. More to come)