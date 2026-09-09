Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price, availability; how it's different from AirPods 4 | ANC, Adaptive Tech, more

Apple unveiled the AirPods 5 with an open-ear design and advanced acoustic architecture for improved sound. Features include Adaptive EQ, personalised Spatial Audio, and upgraded Active Noise Cancellation, which cuts noise by 50% more than earlier models.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Sep 2026, 11:21 PM IST
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Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price; how it's different from AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price; how it's different from AirPods 4

Apple on Wednesday announced the AirPods 5, featuring an open-ear design and a revamped acoustic architecture aimed at delivering an enhanced listening experience.

It was launched during event, titled “Surprise and shine” that began at 10:30 pm IST on September 9, Wednesday.

Apple AirPods 5 launched: What are its features?

The new earbuds also come with Adaptive EQ and personalised Spatial Audio for more immersive sound.

The upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is claimed to reduce surrounding noise by 50% more than the previous-generation model. AirPods 5 also offer ANC, Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio, with these features automatically adjusting based on the surrounding environment.

The AirPods 5 come with live translation, hands-free access to Siri AI and improved resistance to rain, sweat and dust. They offer up to four hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), while the charging case extends total battery life to up to 20 hours.

Apple AirPods 5 Price

The standard model is priced at $129, while the $149 variant adds stem-based volume controls, up to five hours of ANC listening and a wireless charging case. Both versions are now available for pre-order, with sales set to begin on September 18.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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