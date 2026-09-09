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Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price, availability; how it's different from AirPods 4 | ANC, Adaptive Tech, more

Apple unveiled the AirPods 5 with an open-ear design and advanced acoustic architecture for improved sound. Features include Adaptive EQ, personalised Spatial Audio, and upgraded Active Noise Cancellation, which cuts noise by 50% more than earlier models.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Sep 2026, 11:21 PM IST
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Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price; how it's different from AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 5 launched - Features, price; how it's different from AirPods 4
AI Quick Read

Apple on Wednesday announced the AirPods 5, featuring an open-ear design and a revamped acoustic architecture aimed at delivering an enhanced listening experience.

It was launched during event, titled “Surprise and shine” that began at 10:30 pm IST on September 9, Wednesday.

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Apple AirPods 5 launched: What are its features?

The new earbuds also come with Adaptive EQ and personalised Spatial Audio for more immersive sound.

The upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is claimed to reduce surrounding noise by 50% more than the previous-generation model. AirPods 5 also offer ANC, Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio, with these features automatically adjusting based on the surrounding environment.

The AirPods 5 come with live translation, hands-free access to Siri AI and improved resistance to rain, sweat and dust. They offer up to four hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), while the charging case extends total battery life to up to 20 hours.

Apple AirPods 5 Price

The standard model is priced at $129, while the $149 variant adds stem-based volume controls, up to five hours of ANC listening and a wireless charging case. Both versions are now available for pre-order, with sales set to begin on September 18.

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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