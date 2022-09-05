Apple AirPods Pro 2 could launch along with iPhone 14: Report

Apple AirPods Pro 2 could launch along with iPhone 14: Report2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
- Reportedly, the new Airpods Pro 2 could be announced along with iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple’s upcoming ‘Far Out’ launch event.
Apple could launch its AirPods Pro 2 at the upcoming Apple event on September 07, as per a new report from Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gruman. The original AirPods Pro was launched in India in 2019. Now, a rumored success of Apple AirPods Pro has been creating the buzz for some months now.
While Apple TWS earbuds were expected to be launched earlier this year, now it is being suggested that the new Airpods Pro 2 could be announced along with iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple’s upcoming ‘Far Out’ launch event.
The latest rumours comes from Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gruman, an Apple expert. Gruman suggests that the company will also announce the much awaited AirPods Pro 2 alongside iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8.
According to the reports, AirPods Pro 2 would not see significant changes in terms of design. It would be an in-ear fit maintained to ensure a proper noise isolating seal for active noise cancellation to function.
Reportedly, the charging case is expected to support MagSafe wireless charging and the device might support Spatial Audio that can make a return. Apple is expected to announce a new H2 system on chip to power the new TWS earbuds from Apple.
Meanwhile, Gruman has also suggested that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models would house bigger size batteries. If Apple increases the battery size, it would be the second time in a row when the tech giant would be increasing its battery capacity. Gruman claimed this development in his Power On newsletter that comes out weekly.
Moreover, a post on Baidu (via 9To5Mac) also claimed that Apple can bump up the battery capacity of both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. Moreover, the post suggested that the base model of iPhone 14 could come with a 3279mAh battery compared to iPhone 13 which had a battery support of 3227mAh. Similarly, iPhone 14 Pro could come with a 3200mAh battery support compared to the iPhone 13 Pro which packed a 3095mAh battery.
Gruman also hinted that Apple is focusing on developing its eSIM technology and may ditch the physical SIM card slot for some models this year or early next year.
