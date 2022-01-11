American tech giant Apple has recently announced a couple of new features to its Fitness Plus subscription service. As per GSM Arena, the new features aim at making the users morning run more pleasurable.

The new program will kick off with three cities- London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach. The users will be provided with an audio guide with tips and along with those, they will get matching photos and music.

GSM Arena reported that Apple is also offering new entries to its Artist Spotlight so the users will have a wider choice of music that can guide them through their workout.

The new feature to the Time to Walk feature is added as well- technically the third season with podcasts and audio sessions.

Reportedly, Collections is a new mode that involves a group of people with the same goal. The initial activities offered in Collections are '30-Day Core Challenge', 'Improve Your Posture with Pilates', 'Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses', 'Run Your First 5K', 'Strengthen Your Back', 'Stretch Your Hips and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime'.

All of the new feature content is available now for $10 a month or users can choose a yearly subscription for $80. Having an Apple Watch is a must.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

