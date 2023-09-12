Apple announces new watch ‘Ultra 2’ with battery life of up to 36 hours at ₹66,2001 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Apple announces launch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 with battery life up to 36 hours and new features. Series 9 Watch also introduced.
Apple, the tech giant, on Tuesday announced the launch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 at an event. Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of typical use on a single charge and up to 72 hours if it is used in low-power mode.
