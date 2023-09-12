Apple, the tech giant, on Tuesday announced the launch of Apple Watch Ultra 2 at an event. Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of typical use on a single charge and up to 72 hours if it is used in low-power mode.

Announcing the launch of Apple Watch Ultra 2, the company said that it has created an exclusive new watch face called ‘modular ultra’ for Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple also announced that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has S9 chip feature.

The Ultra 2 watches start at $799 which is ₹66,200.

During the event, Apple also announced that it will no longer use leather in any of the new Apple products and the Apple Watch Series 9 is its first ever carbon-neutral product. Starting this year, Apple said, all Apple watch manufacturing will be powered by 100 per cent clean electricity.

Series 9 Watch

Apple debuted a new Series 9 Watch with a more powerful processor on Tuesday ahead of an expected announcement about the iPhone 15 with new charging ports and better cameras - and possibly higher prices for top models.

Apple also introduced a new feature to the Series 9 watches called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

Introducing it, Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said the “double tap" feature uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together. This means that the user would be free for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee.

CEO Tim Cook also said Apple is "on track" to ship its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset early next year.

