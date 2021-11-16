Apple has announced that Disney Melee Mania from Mighty Bear Games will be joining its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches. Apple Arcade is available at ₹99 per month in India. New iPhone, iPad, Mac, buyers get it free for three months.

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight."

Disney Melee Mania drops players into a virtual battleground and allows them to choose from 12 champions from several Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters added regularly. Each champion will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics.

Throughout five-minute matches bursting with battle arena action, players will need to score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — for a chance at victory. They’ll join fast-paced multi-player battles that put each character’s unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and also earn in-game rewards from events.

“Players will find endless gaming options on Apple Arcade to keep them entertained on all their favourite devices this holiday season, from classic titles like ‘Crossy Road Castle’ and ‘Solitaire’ to creative new games like ‘Disney Melee Mania’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways,’" said Alex Rofman, Apple Arcade’s senior director.

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, debuts on November 19 in Apple Arcade.

