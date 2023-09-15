Apple asks employees to remain silent on radiation queries: Report

Apple asks employees to remain silent on radiation queries: Report1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Apple Inc is facing a controversy in France over the iPhone 12’s electromagnetic radiation levels, has advised tech-support staff not to volunteer any information when consumers ask about the issue.
Apple Inc found itself running into controversy as the French Government has claimed radiotion emission from their Apple iPhone 12 is beyond permissable limits. Latest reports have cited a directive by the tech giant instructing its tech support staff to avoid talking on the ‘radiation’ claim enquiries.