Apple blocks email app update incorporating ChatGPT technology: Know here's why

Apple blocks email app update incorporating ChatGPT technology: Know here's why2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
- As per recent reports, Apple has delayed the App Store approval for an update to BlueMail, citing concerns that it may generate inappropriate content for children. The company claims that BlueMail doesn't include content filtering and is not suitable for children. Additionally, Apple stated that since the app could potentially generate adult content, it must carry a 17+ age restriction.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple delayed the approval of an update for an AI-powered email app. The app in question is BlueMail, and its update was blocked last week, according to the report. Ben Volach, co-founder of Blix Inc., which develops BlueMail, was quoted in the report. BlueMail's email app uses a customized version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, which could be the reason behind the delay in approval by Apple
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×