Apple brings Mac Studio and Studio Display for creators. Price and details here

Apple today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, an entirely new Mac desktop and display designed to give users everything they need to build the studio of their dreams. Mac Studio is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra. They are available to order today, arriving to customers beginning Friday, March 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Together, Mac Studio and Studio Display transform any workspace into a creative powerhouse.

It features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. Together, Mac Studio and Studio Display transform any workspace into a creative powerhouse.

Powered by either M1 Max or M1 Ultra, Mac Studio delivers CPU and GPU performance, more unified memory than any other Mac. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M1 Ultra builds on M1 Max and features the all-new UltraFusion architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips, creating a system on a chip (SoC) consisting of 114 billion transistors.

The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra can play back 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. Mac Studio features up to 64GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Max and up to 128GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Ultra. And the SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB.

On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect displays and high-performance devices, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are built in as well.

Featuring the A13 Bionic chip, Studio Display includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. The Mac Studio starts at ₹1,89,900 and the Studio Display will cost ₹1,59,900 in Indi.

