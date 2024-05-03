Apple buys itself some time for an AI boost

The nice thing about being Apple is that there is very little that $110 billion can’t buy.
The nice thing about being Apple is that there is very little that $110 billion can’t buy.
That is the amount Apple said Thursday afternoon that it has added to its stock buyback program. It is the largest boost ever since the world’s second-most-valuable public company first began repurchasing its stock a little over a decade ago. That, along with a 4% lift to its dividend, accompanied a less-than-impressive report for the company’s fiscal second quarter, during which Apple saw its biggest year-over-year decline in iPhone revenue in nearly four years.
That is the amount Apple said Thursday afternoon that it has added to its stock buyback program. It is the largest boost ever since the world’s second-most-valuable public company first began repurchasing its stock a little over a decade ago. That, along with a 4% lift to its dividend, accompanied a less-than-impressive report for the company’s fiscal second quarter, during which Apple saw its biggest year-over-year decline in iPhone revenue in nearly four years.
Overall revenue and operating income came largely in line with Wall Street’s estimates, though, thanks to better-than-expected revenue from Mac sales and services. Apple also predicted a low single-digit increase in revenue for the June quarter on a year-over-year basis—essentially confirming the 1.5% rise analysts had already projected. Apple’s stock rose more than 6% in after-hours trading following the results.
It helps that the bar was low. Apple’s shares were down 10% for the year to date ahead of the report—the weakest performance by far relative to its megacap tech peers. And the iPhone slump is hardly a surprise. Several third-party data firms reported earlier this month that Apple’s smartphone sales in China took a big hit in the quarter, in part because of a resurgent Huawei. The problem isn’t limited to China either. Market research firm IDC estimates that Apple’s global iPhone sales slipped nearly 10% year over year to about 50 million units in the March quarter.
Still, a slumping iPhone isn’t a small matter for Apple, considering the iconic smartphone still accounts for more than half its total revenue. Smartphones are a mature business, with consumers holding on to devices for longer periods to offset their growing price tags of well over $1,000 in many cases. The current iPhone 15 family hasn’t proved to be a big hit, which is likely to lead to another weak cycle for Apple. The company no longer reports unit sales of its devices, but analysts currently project iPhone unit sales will drop 2% in the current fiscal year ending in September following a 4% decline last year, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha.
That means a lot is riding on the next iPhone cycle. And that device also could mark Apple’s entry into the race over generative artificial intelligence that has consumed its big tech peers. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet have been launching gen AI-based services and pouring billions more into capital expenditures to build up the networks to support them. The revenue generated by those services is still relatively small, but the payoff from investors has been significant. Those four stocks have averaged a gain of 63% over the past 12 months. Apple’s shares have risen less than 3% in that time.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook confirmed Thursday that AI is a major focus. “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era," Cook said on an earnings call with analysts. But he hewed to the company’s longstanding policy of never spilling the details of future products. That could limit Apple’s ability to get a piece of the AI halo effect that the market has shined on the company’s peers. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month is where the company typically previews its latest software advances. New iPhones usually don’t show up until fall.
The company could still spring some surprises. A product event next week is expected to feature new iPads, and the company already seems to have high hopes for that line. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said Thursday that iPad revenue is expected to grow by double digits in the current quarter following five straight periods of declines. And AI-focused announcements at next month’s conference could still cheer investors, especially given the stock’s recently weakened valuation.
Apple is proving quite good at clearing a low bar.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com