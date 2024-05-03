Apple buys itself some time for an AI boost

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook confirmed Thursday that AI is a major focus. “We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era," Cook said on an earnings call with analysts. But he hewed to the company’s longstanding policy of never spilling the details of future products. That could limit Apple’s ability to get a piece of the AI halo effect that the market has shined on the company’s peers. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month is where the company typically previews its latest software advances. New iPhones usually don’t show up until fall.