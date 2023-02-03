Apple CEO says India is an exciting market; confirms a retail store in country
- During the earnings call, Tim Cook said, “Looking at the business in India, we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed.” Although the overall quarterly revenue dropped for the American company, it performed well in India.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced Apple's financial results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter which ended on December 31, 2022. Cook mentioned during the earnings call that the Cupertino-based company’s quarterly revenue dropped five per cent over the year. Apple posted quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion. Hence, Cook said that he is very bullish on India.
