Apple CEO says India is an exciting market; confirms a retail store in country

Kuo's tweet has sparked a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike. The foldable iPad has been the subject of many rumors and speculations in recent years, and the tweet from Kuo seems to lend some credence to these rumors. If the foldable iPad does indeed make its way to the market as early as next year, it will be a major milestone for Apple and could greatly disrupt the tablet market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}