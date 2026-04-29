Apple confirms iOS Weather App outage: Is it working now? What we know

Apple has confirmed that its native Weather application experienced a significant service disruption on Tuesday, leaving millions of iPhone users unable to check forecasts for much of the afternoon. The outage, which Apple's own system status page acknowledged, began at 11:36 a.m. Eastern Time and was declared resolved at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, placing its total duration at roughly three hours and 45 minutes. The company has since confirmed the disruption ran from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Apple Weather App Down: What Happened on Tuesday For many iPhone owners in the United States, opening the Weather app each morning is as routine as unlocking the device itself. On Tuesday, that habit met an unexpected obstacle in the United tates. Users across the US reported being greeted by a near-empty screen, with either no data loading at all or a sluggish, incomplete display of conditions.

Also Read | MacBook prices slashed: These premium Apple laptops are affordable now

Social media platforms saw a rapid accumulation of complaints. On X and Reddit, confused and frustrated iPhone owners posted reports of issues with Weather. Several users noted they could not recall the app ever experiencing a disruption of this kind previously.

DownDetector, the platform where users can report errors with popular websites and apps, does not maintain a dedicated page for Apple's Weather application. However, the service recorded sudden spikes in reports for both The Weather Channel app and Apple Support on Tuesday, suggesting the problem was spreading across related services.

Apple System Status Page Acknowledged the Disruption Apple's System Status page, the company's official dashboard for tracking the health of its services, listed the Weather app as potentially slow or unavailable for some users. The entry confirmed that the problem began at 11:36 a.m. Eastern Time.

Also Read | Top 5 thin and light laptops under 1.5kg in India

Internet outages have become a more common occurrence over the past year across a range of platforms and services. However, significant disruptions within the Apple ecosystem remain comparatively rare, which may explain the level of attention this episode attracted from users unaccustomed to such failures.

The Weather Channel Connection: Why the Apple Weather App Was Affected The outage may have had roots beyond Apple's own infrastructure. According to reports on Downdetector.com, The Weather Channel was simultaneously experiencing outages of its own. This is significant because Apple Weather continues to draw on The Weather Channel as one of its third-party data sources.

A disruption upstream at a data provider can cascade into visible failures for end users, even when Apple's own servers are functioning normally. Whether Tuesday's outage originated entirely with a third-party supplier or involved Apple's systems directly has not been clarified by the company.

Is the Apple Weather App Working Now? Outage Resolved Apple confirmed the issue was fixed as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. A subsequent update to the company's status page placed the start of the disruption at 10:45 a.m., extending the acknowledged window of impact to approximately three hours and 45 minutes.

Also Read | Apple to supercharge delayed iPhone 18 with massive RAM upgrade

By early Wednesday morning in India, at 4:50 a.m. IST, Apple's status website confirmed the resolution. Users who had been experiencing difficulties loading the app reported that service had returned to normal.

What to Do if the Apple Weather App Is Still Not Loading With the outage now resolved, users continuing to experience difficulties are advised to try the following steps: force-close the Weather app and reopen it; check that location services remain enabled for the app under device settings; and, if problems persist, restart the device entirely.

Users who remain unable to access weather data can check Apple's System Status page directly at apple.com/support/systemstatus to confirm whether any further disruptions are recorded.

Apple Weather App Outages: How Rare Are They? Tuesday's disruption was notable partly because of its rarity. Many longtime iPhone users took to social media to express surprise, with some stating they had no memory of the Weather app ever going down before. Apple's ecosystem, encompassing the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music and dozens of other services, does occasionally experience outages, but the core Weather application has historically remained stable.

Also Read | What a new Apple CEO will mean for you and your devices

The episode is a reminder that even tightly integrated, seemingly simple utilities rely on complex webs of data partnerships and server infrastructure that remain vulnerable to disruption.