Apple could fix this major iPhone 16 flaw with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air. Here's what we know so far
Apple's iPhone 16 series made its debut at a much-hyped event on 9 September, and the new devices have recently gone on sale around the world. While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus received some major upgrades from last year, they were still lacking in one important area - the display. The iPhone 16 models came with a 60Hz refresh rate at a time when 120Hz displays have become the norm, even in the budget segment.