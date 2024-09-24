The iPhone 16 series debuted on September 9 with significant enhancements, including a new A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Despite these upgrades, the devices still use a 60Hz display, raising expectations for the upcoming iPhone 17 to introduce a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen.

Apple's iPhone 16 series made its debut at a much-hyped event on 9 September, and the new devices have recently gone on sale around the world. While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus received some major upgrades from last year, they were still lacking in one important area - the display. The iPhone 16 models came with a 60Hz refresh rate at a time when 120Hz displays have become the norm, even in the budget segment.

According to analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) could finally feature a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with ProMotion technology.

Notably, while 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays have been the norm on iPhone Pro models for years, they have been absent from standard iPhone models. However, it seems that Apple is finally looking to change course with the next iPhone range. Earlier reports have suggested that Apple will get rid of the Plus variant in favour of a Slim or Air variant with the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 16 more powerful than before: The iPhone 16 models may not have a 120Hz display, but they do come with a number of significant upgrades over their predecessors. For example, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature a brand new A18 chipset, which is said to be the same proccessor as the iPhone 16 Pro models, but with a slower clock speed.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 variants also come with the Action Button, which was introduced with the Pro line-up last year. It also gets a new Camera Control button to take pictures, adjust frames and access other camera features with ease.