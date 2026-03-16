Apple debuts AirPods Max 2 headphones: What's in for musicians, podcasters and gamers?

Apple Inc. announced on Monday, March 16, AirPods Max 2, with more powerful noise cancellation, elevated sound quality, and intelligent features to the iconic over-ear design.

The AirPods Max 2 offer active noise cancellation that’s 1.5x more effective than the original model, which came out in late 2020, Apple said Monday in a statement.

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A light revision of the AirPods Max with a USB-C connector and lossless wired audio arrived in 2024. The $549 headphones maintain the price of the previous model and will be available to order starting March 25.

When can you buy AirPods Max 2? The AirPods Max 2 will be available to order starting March 25 in midnight. They are expected to reach stores in early April.

Apple is offering the headphones in five colors: blue, purple, orange, midnight and starlight (pale gold).

In addition, Apple has replaced the dated silicon inside the premium headphones with its newer H2 chip, making possible features like Live Translation and Conversation Awareness, which lowers the audio volume when the user is speaking.

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The AirPods Max 2 also offer Adaptive Audio, which balances the level of noise cancellation for a given environment.

“Powered by H2, features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation come to AirPods Max for the first time,” the official statement read.

What's in for podcasters, musicians, and content creators? “The new AirPods Max also unlock creative possibilities for podcasters, musicians, and content creators, with useful features like studio-quality audio recording and camera remote,” it added.

Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max are the only headphones that let musicians both create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking.

“Spatial Audio content sounds better than ever, with improved localization of instruments, more accurate and consistent bass response, and more natural-sounding mids and highs,” Apple's statement reads.

What's in for gamers? Reduced wireless audio latency makes gaming even better. For those using AirPods Max 2 and playing in Game Mode, iOS, macOS, and iPadOS games feel even more responsive and immersive.

Loud Sound Reduction is another nice-to-have perk carried over from the AirPods Pro series, letting the headphones reduce the severity of sirens, construction and other ear-piercing sounds.

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In addition, Apple has upgraded the microphones on the AirPods Max 2 to deliver “studio-quality audio recording” and reduced wireless latency for better performance when wearing the headphones while playing games.

Intelligent Features of AirPods Max 2 Adaptive Audio adjusts the levels of ANC and Transparency in response to the environment automatically to optimize the audio experience.2

Conversation Awareness helps lower content volume and reduce background noise when a user starts speaking to someone nearby.2

Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence,3 helps users communicate across languages in person.4

Voice Isolation uses advanced computational audio powered by H2 to prioritize the voice during calls, while blocking out ambient noise.2

With camera remote, users can capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.

Studio-quality audio recording allows interviewers, podcasters, singers, and other creators to record their content with higher-quality audio and more natural vocal texture.5

Loud Sound Reduction helps users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.

Personalised Volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.2

Siri Interactions allow users to conveniently and privately respond to Siri announcements by simply nodding their head yes or gently shaking their head no.