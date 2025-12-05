Apple departures point to challenges for iPhone’s dominance
Summary
Four top lieutenants have left the past 12 months while dozens of others defect to rivals.
A wave of executive departures came at Apple this week as the company continues a period of transition, not only among its leadership but, if rivals have their way, for its business as well.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story