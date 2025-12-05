Apple departures point to challenges for iPhone’s dominance

Altman paid $6.5 billion to acqui-hire Steve Jobs’s protégé Jony Ive, who helped build the iPhone and the Apple Watch, along with Ive’s team that comes with other ex-Apple heavyweights. They are planning an AI device they hope will be the future of computing. Ive’s startup was already heavily staffed with former Apple employees, but the new hardware arm of OpenAI has been poaching aggressively from the iPhone-maker recently as well.