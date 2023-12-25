Apple engages in talks with leading News outlets for AI advancements: Report
Apple has been in talks with news and publishing entities to secure licenses for their content for its AI systems, offering multiyear agreements valued at a minimum of $50 million.
In the past few weeks, Apple has initiated talks with prominent news and publishing entities, aiming to secure approval for utilizing their content in the company's advancement of generative artificial intelligence systems, as reported by the New York Times on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message