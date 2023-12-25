Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Apple engages in talks with leading News outlets for AI advancements: Report

Apple engages in talks with leading News outlets for AI advancements: Report

Livemint

Apple has been in talks with news and publishing entities to secure licenses for their content for its AI systems, offering multiyear agreements valued at a minimum of $50 million.

For representation purposes only

In the past few weeks, Apple has initiated talks with prominent news and publishing entities, aiming to secure approval for utilizing their content in the company's advancement of generative artificial intelligence systems, as reported by the New York Times on Friday.

The California-based tech giant has proposed multiyear agreements, valued at a minimum of $50 million, to obtain licenses for the archives of news articles, as indicated by sources familiar with the negotiations, as reported in the article.

Apple has reached out to news entities such as Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker, along with NBC News and IAC, the owner of People, the Daily Beast, and Better Homes and Gardens, as reported by the New York Times.

According to the report, certain publishers approached by Apple showed a tepid response to the outreach. Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly developed an internal service akin to ChatGPT, intended to assist employees in testing new features, summarizing text, and answering questions based on accumulated knowledge.

In July, Mark Gurman suggested that Apple was in the process of creating its own AI model, with the central focus on a new framework named Ajax. The framework has the potential to offer various capabilities, with a ChatGPT-like application, unofficially dubbed "Apple GPT," being just one of the many possibilities. Recent indications from an Apple research paper suggest that Large Language Models (LLMs) may run on Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads.

This research paper, initially discovered by VentureBeat, is titled "LLM in a flash: Efficient Large Language Model Inference with Limited Memory." It addresses a critical issue related to on-device deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs), particularly on devices with constrained DRAM capacity.

Keivan Alizadeh, a Machine Learning Engineer at Apple and the primary author of the paper, explained, "Our approach entails developing an inference cost model that aligns with the characteristics of flash memory, directing us to enhance optimization in two crucial aspects: minimizing the amount of data transferred from flash and reading data in larger, more cohesive segments."

(With inputs from Reuters)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.