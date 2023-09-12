Apple Event 2023: Apple announces Apple Watch Series 9 with double tap functionality, price starts at ₹33,0571 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Apple Event 2023: The Apple Watch Series 9 coupled with Apple WatchOS offers exciting features like advance workout metrics, sleep stages, crash detection etc
Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Series 9 is here with a new S9 SiP chip, which is termed as the Apple's most powerful chip so far. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with smart features like double tap functionality. The users can use the double tap technology to pick/end calls and all other primary buttons like snoozing the alarm, playing/pausing music and more.