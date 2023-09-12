comScore
Apple Event 2023: Apple announces Apple Watch Series 9 with double tap functionality, price starts at 33,057
Apple Event 2023: Apple announces Apple Watch Series 9 with double tap functionality, price starts at ₹33,057

 12 Sep 2023, 10:42 PM IST

Apple Event 2023: The Apple Watch Series 9 coupled with Apple WatchOS offers exciting features like advance workout metrics, sleep stages, crash detection etc

Apple Event 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks during an Apple special event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California
Apple Event 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks during an Apple special event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California (Getty Images via AFP)

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Series 9 is here with a new S9 SiP chip, which is termed as the Apple's most powerful chip so far. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with smart features like double tap functionality. The users can use the double tap technology to pick/end calls and all other primary buttons like snoozing the alarm, playing/pausing music and more. 

Apple Watch Series 9 is price starts at $399 ( 33,057) and Apple Ultra 2 Watch starts at $799 ( 66,197). 

The next generation Apple Watch Series 9 is coming with all new Apple Silicon which powers the its incredible capabilities. The Apple Watch Series 9 coupled with Apple WatchOS offers exciting features like advance workout metrics, sleep stages, crash detection etc. 

Catch Apple Event 2023 LIVE updates here 

Apple Watch Series 9 boasts of a second-generation UWB chip that enhances integration with HomePod. Notably, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits, a significant improvement compared to the Series 8, which had only half that brightness at 1000 nits, and it can even go as low as 1 nit for subtle display adjustments.

Hand gestures

One of the most thrilling features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of hand gestures, a novel addition not seen in any previous Apple Watch models. By simply tapping your index finger and thumb twice, you can access this functionality. This innovative feature allows you to initiate and terminate calls and becomes the primary interaction method within apps.

In a noteworthy move towards environmental sustainability, Apple declares that they have managed to reduce the carbon footprint of the Apple Watch Series 9 by an impressive 78%

The packaging for the Apple Watch Series 9 has undergone a significant overhaul, with a complete shift to using fiber-based materials. This results in a more streamlined and space-efficient design. Apple asserts that this transformation enables a substantial increase in the number of watches that can be shipped per trip, with an improvement of up to 25%.

 

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:21 PM IST
