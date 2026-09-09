iPhone 18 Launch Event LIVE Updates: iPhone 18 Launch, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch 12 & More

Apple Event 2026 LIVE Updates: Apple is all set to host its much-awaited September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event, with the iPhone 18 series expected to be the biggest highlight of the showcase. The company is tipped to unveil its first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and other new products and software updates. Stay updated with all the latest news, prices, features, specifications, availability in India and more on the iPhone 18 launch through this live blog of Apple's event.

How to watch Apple iPhone 18 launch live

Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India. You can watch the iPhone 18 launch live through Apple’s website, the Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel. The livestream will carry the full event, including the iPhone and Apple Watch announcements.

Apple website

Watch the event live on Apple’s official website through its Apple Events page.

Apple TV app

The Apple event livestream will also be available on the Apple TV app on supported devices.

YouTube Live

Indian viewers can watch the Apple iPhone 18 launch live on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple iPhone 18 event live stream: Watch from 10:30 PM IST

What will Apple launch today?

Apple’s September event is expected to focus on its premium iPhone lineup, with several major hardware announcements possible. Here’s what we expect to see:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra

New Apple Watch models and updates

Possible AirPods updates

The foldable iPhone is expected to be the biggest surprise of the event if Apple officially unveils it. Rumours suggest it could feature a book-style folding design and sit at the very top of Apple's smartphone lineup.

No regular iPhone 18 tonight? Apple’s release strategy could be different this year

Apple could take a different approach to its iPhone launch schedule in 2026. Instead of unveiling the entire iPhone 18 family in September, the company is expected to put the spotlight on its premium models and its first foldable iPhone.

September 2026

→ iPhone 18 Pro

→ iPhone 18 Pro Max

→ Foldable iPhone / iPhone Ultra

The regular iPhone 18 could reportedly arrive at a later date, potentially alongside a new-generation iPhone Air. If this strategy plays out, Apple's September event would mark a significant shift from its traditional annual iPhone launch cycle.