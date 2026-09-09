iPhone 18 Launch Event LIVE Updates: iPhone Duo name leaked ahead of Foldable iPhone launch

Apple Event 2026 LIVE Updates: Apple is all set to host its much-awaited September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event, with the iPhone 18 series expected to be the biggest highlight of the showcase. The company is tipped to unveil its first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and other new products and software updates. Stay updated with all the latest news, prices, features, specifications, availability in India and more on the iPhone 18 launch through this live blog of Apple's event.
Apple’s September 9 event will begin at 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India. You can watch the iPhone 18 launch live through Apple’s website, the Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel. The livestream will carry the full event, including the iPhone and Apple Watch announcements.
Watch the event live on Apple’s official website through its Apple Events page.
The Apple event livestream will also be available on the Apple TV app on supported devices.
Apple iPhone 18 event live stream: Watch from 10:30 PM IST
Apple’s September event is expected to focus on its premium iPhone lineup, with several major hardware announcements possible. Here’s what we expect to see:
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple’s first foldable iPhone, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra
New Apple Watch models and updates
Possible AirPods updates
The foldable iPhone is expected to be the biggest surprise of the event if Apple officially unveils it. Rumours suggest it could feature a book-style folding design and sit at the very top of Apple's smartphone lineup.
Apple could take a different approach to its iPhone launch schedule in 2026. Instead of unveiling the entire iPhone 18 family in September, the company is expected to put the spotlight on its premium models and its first foldable iPhone.
September 2026
→ iPhone 18 Pro
→ iPhone 18 Pro Max
→ Foldable iPhone / iPhone Ultra
The regular iPhone 18 could reportedly arrive at a later date, potentially alongside a new-generation iPhone Air. If this strategy plays out, Apple's September event would mark a significant shift from its traditional annual iPhone launch cycle.
Some of the ideas Apple introduced with the iPhone Air last year might be incorporated into the foldable iPhone. The rumours have it that the company could use the Air's ultra-thin design as the basis for its first book-style foldable, which was previously called iPhone Ultra.
The iPhone Air is only 5.6mm thick, and Apple has proven to be able to create a very thin smartphone. There is speculation that the device might have been a stepping stone to the foldable iPhone, as Samsung unveiled a fairing down Galaxy S25 Edge before a leveled-down thinking in the Galaxy Z Fold series. The rumours could be correct, and Apple might be considering putting the Air's slim profile onto a larger, foldable display.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone may have a new name just hours before the company’s September 9 “Surprise and Shine” event. After being referred to as the iPhone Fold and later the iPhone Ultra, the device is now reportedly set to launch as the iPhone Duo.
According to a last-minute report shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on X, the iPhone Duo could start at around $2,000, with the top 2TB storage variant reportedly reaching $3,000. The foldable is expected to be announced during today’s Apple event but may not go on sale until October. It is also rumoured to arrive in dark blue and white colour options.
Another notable detail is Apple Pencil support. If accurate, the feature could strengthen the iPhone Duo’s positioning as a device that sits between a traditional smartphone and a compact tablet. Apple has yet to officially confirm the name, price, launch date or specifications.
Apple has branded this week’s showcase “Surprise and Shine,” naturally raising the question: what exactly is the surprise? The company’s September events have traditionally been fairly predictable, with new iPhones and Apple Watches forming the centrepiece, and AirPods occasionally joining the lineup.
Apple’s recent September events:
September 2025: iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
September 2024: iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
September 2023: iPhones and Apple Watches
September 2022: iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods
September 2021: iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads
So, is there something new in the plans for 2026 for the new Apple CEO John Ternus? There are theories floating around that are much more unusual than others. For example, an Apple alarm clock seems unlikely. A rumoured smart home hub with Siri is much more realistic and may well be a part of the show. If there's one more product to announce, Apple might even wait for the “One More Thing” moment to come.
However, the biggest surprise may already be hiding in plain sight. The rumoured foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, is now known to be anticipated for Wednesday's event. Apple hasn't officially admitted that such a product exists. Apple may surprise with this one if it does appear on stage.
Apple made a bold design shift with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup in 2025, moving away from the more understated titanium finishes seen on earlier Pro models. While the new look has divided opinion, the iPhone 18 Pro could benefit from more classic colour options, including black or space grey. A refined version of the two-tone rear design could also give the next-generation Pro models a more premium and understated appearance.
Another major wish is a dedicated Pro mode in the Camera app, offering users greater control over photography settings. Apple could also improve how camera features are organised as Siri and AI capabilities become more deeply integrated into iOS 27. Battery life will be another key area to watch, particularly if Apple adds more powerful hardware without increasing the phone's thickness. Silicon-carbon battery technology could offer higher capacity in a similar footprint, although its adoption remains uncertain. Finally, keeping the iPhone 18 Pro's price close to the current generation would be welcome, especially amid expectations of higher smartphone prices.