Apple event September 9: iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro and 7 other products expected

Apple is gearing up for its September 9 event, where it is expected to unveil a major lineup of new products. Perhaps the most notable launch could be the company's first foldable iPhone, which is rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra. The event is also expected to bring the new iPhone 18 Pro series, updated AirPods and Apple Watch models, as well as updates to Apple's smart-home products.

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The event will begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on September 9, which is 10:30 PM IST in India. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple could announce several products at the event, while others may arrive later this year. Here's what to expect:

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumoured to be the first models in the new iPhone 18 lineup to hit the market, followed by the standard iPhone 18 models in spring 2027.

The Pro models are expected to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, although the Dynamic Island could be smaller. The front-facing camera may also get an upgrade to 24MP. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable-aperture primary camera and longer optical zoom.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max image created based on renders

Both phones are expected to be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chipset and a new C2 modem. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also get a larger battery.

Foldable iPhone Ultra could steal the show The most anticipated launch could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. The iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a 5.5-inch cover display that expands to a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded.

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iPhone Fold representative image

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device could have a book-style design and an extremely thin profile. Apple is also rumoured to be working on reducing the visibility of the crease, one of the biggest drawbacks of existing foldable phones.

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The foldable iPhone is likely to use the A20 Pro chip and C2 modem. It could feature two rear cameras and may use Touch ID integrated into the power button instead of Face ID. The device is expected to cost well above $2,000.

AirPods 5 and Apple Watch updates Apple could also introduce the AirPods 5, with a design similar to the current AirPods 4. Rumoured upgrades include a new chip, touch-based volume controls and a heart-rate sensor.

Premium AirPods are now available at noticeably lower prices online.

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The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also expected to be part of Apple's upcoming lineup. The new models could bring additional health-tracking features, a new band attachment system and the S12 chip.

Apple TV and new HomePod lineup After four years without a major hardware upgrade, Apple is reportedly developing a new Apple TV 4K. The device could feature more powerful processors and improved Wi-Fi capabilities.

Apple may also introduce a new smart-home hub, reportedly called HomePad. The device is expected to feature an iPad-like touchscreen paired with a speaker and could run a new home operating system. Apple is also reportedly working on a second-generation HomePod mini with a more powerful chip and improved audio.

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More Apple products could arrive later Apple has dozens of products in development for the coming years, according to Gurman. These could include an OLED iPad mini, Apple's first Mac with an OLED touchscreen and new Macs powered by M6 chips.

However, the September 9 event is expected to focus primarily on the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.