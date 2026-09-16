Apple explores AI server comeback, considers Nvidia's NVLink technology

Apple is reportedly looking at re-entering the enterprise server business by combining its in-house chips with networking technology from Nvidia, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company is developing an artificial intelligence server that could use either two or four M8 Ultra chips, which are expected to be Apple's most powerful processors, according to the report.

Apple targets growing AI inference market The move would mark a broader expansion of Apple's AI infrastructure plans as businesses increasingly focus on running AI models rather than only training them.

By developing its own servers, Apple would also be extending its use of internally designed silicon beyond products such as its consumer devices and into enterprise infrastructure.

M8 Ultra server could launch in 2029 The planned server is not expected to be available before 2029, and the project could still be scrapped, The Information reported. Apple could also launch the server without Nvidia's technology.

The initiative was reportedly supported by John Ternus, who was Apple's hardware chief when work on the project began about a year ago and is now the company's CEO.

Apple considers Nvidia's NVLink Fusion Apple is considering Nvidia's NVLink Fusion technology to link multiple M8 chips within the planned server, according to the report.

Some Apple employees reportedly believe Nvidia currently provides the strongest connectivity option available for the project.

NVLink Fusion gives chipmakers ready-made connectors and specialized memory so custom AI chips can plug into Nvidia's larger data-center systems.

Apple and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Apple and Nvidia's changing ties Apple last month refreshed its Mac lineup with M6, M5 Pro, M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, saying the 2-nanometer M6 delivers up to four times faster AI performance, while the higher-end chips target developers and professional AI workloads.

The project would represent Apple's first dedicated server hardware offering since it discontinued its Xserve line in 2011 after shifting its focus toward standard Mac hardware and consumer devices.

The report also suggests a thaw in relations between Apple and Nvidia. The companies have had a strained relationship for nearly two decades, following disputes that culminated in Apple severing ties after widespread MacBook failures linked to Nvidia graphics chips.

Apple debuts iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo Meanwhile, Apple on Wednesday had announced iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, delivering the most advanced pro camera system in an iPhone, and huge leaps in battery life and performance.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four elegant finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. Pre-orders begin Saturday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 18.