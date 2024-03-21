Apple Faces Legal Protest From Meta, Microsoft, X and Match
SummaryFour tech companies object to Apple’s new app store policies related to payment for services.
Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a legal petition protesting Apple’s app store policies, objecting to how the tech giant has complied with a federal court ruling that ordered Apple to allow alternative payment methods.
