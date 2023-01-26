Apple files new patent for its future MacBooks: Here’s all you need to know

The Cupertino based company has recently filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent application is for an all-glass trackpad prototype for the company's future MacBook. It covers a side to side trackpad with a force haptic output interface and is expected to be made from several opaque or transparent materials like glass, metal or possibly synthetic materials. As per a report, the user interface of the trackpad can be a protective cover built of transparent glass, sapphire or plastic which could rest over the laptop’s active display.

