Apple finds business users as inevitable iPhone India growth slowdown looms.

The famed halo of Apple Inc.'s iPhone may be approaching a glass ceiling in India. After nearly a decade of breakneck growth, analysts expect the iPhone maker's sales growth in the country to slow as it nears the limits of the premium smartphone market.
In the past seven years, iPhone sales in India grew tenfold—from 1.5 million units in the 2019 calendar year to 15 million in 2025, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) India. The company is now expected to sell about 16 million iPhones in India in 2026, up roughly 7% on year, according to market researchers.
The slowdown would come despite India remaining one of Apple's brightest markets. For over four years, Apple’s outgoing chief executive, Tim Cook, has highlighted record quarterly revenue from India. On 30 April, Cook said in a post-earnings call that he was “over the moon excited” for India.