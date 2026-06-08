Apple finds business users as inevitable iPhone India growth slowdown looms.

NEW DELHI : The famed halo of Apple Inc.'s iPhone may be approaching a glass ceiling in India. After nearly a decade of breakneck growth, analysts expect the iPhone maker's sales growth in the country to slow as it nears the limits of the premium smartphone market.
NEW DELHI : The famed halo of Apple Inc.'s iPhone may be approaching a glass ceiling in India. After nearly a decade of breakneck growth, analysts expect the iPhone maker's sales growth in the country to slow as it nears the limits of the premium smartphone market.
In the past seven years, iPhone sales in India grew tenfold—from 1.5 million units in the 2019 calendar year to 15 million in 2025, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) India. The company is now expected to sell about 16 million iPhones in India in 2026, up roughly 7% on year, according to market researchers.
In the past seven years, iPhone sales in India grew tenfold—from 1.5 million units in the 2019 calendar year to 15 million in 2025, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) India. The company is now expected to sell about 16 million iPhones in India in 2026, up roughly 7% on year, according to market researchers.
The slowdown would come despite India remaining one of Apple's brightest markets. For over four years, Apple’s outgoing chief executive, Tim Cook, has highlighted record quarterly revenue from India. On 30 April, Cook said in a post-earnings call that he was “over the moon excited” for India.
At least three analysts Mint spoke with believe that Apple’s iPhone-driven growth trajectory in India is likely to start slowing as the premium smartphone segment matures.
“The slowdown in the growth pace of iPhones is not to Apple’s discredit, but more because of the market being slow already, and there being only that much room for premium phones among consumers,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at independent market research firm, IDC India. “It is also important to note that this is not an ordinary year, and economic disruptions would further halt discretionary purchases, such as a premium smartphone.”
To be sure, the slowdown in iPhone sales may not necessarily mean Apple’s revenue growth in India will stall.
While Apple does not give out nationwide revenue figures, a report by brokerage firm Kotak Mutual Fund on 22 May projected Apple’s India revenue to have hit an all-time high of ₹1.42 trillion in FY26—up 80% over ₹79,061 crore in FY25. Apple is yet to file its official annual report with the ministry.
Analysts say Apple could offset slower iPhone volume growth through expansion into other product categories and tapping new customer segments.
“The consumer electronics market is stagnating, there are no two ways about it. With Apple only catering to the premium range and its market share by annual volume of smartphone sales hitting nearly 10%, there is only so much growth that any company can realistically pursue in a stagnant, saturating market,” said Rishi Padhi, principal analyst at consultancy firm Gartner.
The other avenue to pursue is education, which Apple is already looking at. But this is a very small share, so for its next phase of growth, Apple will look toward enterprise deals.
Apple is India’s single-largest-grossing brand by revenue in the $45-billion smartphone market, with estimates pegging its iPhone revenue from India at close to ₹1 trillion, or about $9.7 billion in 2025.
The company has been the mainstay of India’s push to generate electronics exports to global markets, benefitting assembly firms such as Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn’s India arm, as well as the homegrown Tata Electronics.
Even as India’s smartphone market has continued to stall over the past five years, Apple has defied this slowdown by growing its iPhone base in India exponentially.
“The market for premium smartphones priced at over $500 represents about 20-25% of annual smartphone sales by volume. With just over 150 million smartphones sold in India annually, Apple already accounts for 50% of it," said Tarun Pathak, director of research at market research firm, Counterpoint India.
Even in 2026, analysts project smartphones to see a single-digit decline in sales volume. Apple’s single-digit growth, therefore, would still make for decent returns.
Yet analysts said the company is nearing a natural ceiling in its core market. "We’ve seen seven continuous years when Apple has grown in India at breakneck speed, and they have set-up five owned physical stores as well—a testament to its growth here. But at some point, they would hit a glass ceiling, and this is inevitable,” said Pathak.
Apple did not respond to an emailed request for comment on its consumer and enterprise sales strategies in India till press time.
Both Padhi and Pathak expect Apple to double down on Mac sales to enterprises in the near future.
“The new MacBook Neo laptop, priced at ₹60,000 in India, is the perfect candidate to replace long-time dominant brands such as HP, Dell and Lenovo in the enterprise laptops supply chain in India. If Apple can unlock this sector, this would continue to fuel Apple’s growth in the country even as iPhone sales stall,” Padhi said.