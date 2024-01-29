Apple gears up for 'Biggest Update' with iOS 18, could feature RCS support and AI-powered Siri: Mark Gurman
Apple is reportedly preparing to release its biggest iOS update yet, iOS 18, with features like support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) and AI-powered Siri.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of smartphone technology, major players are constantly striving to outdo each other with innovative features, and the latest buzz surrounds Apple's purported plans for its upcoming iOS 18 update. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based giant is gearing up to deliver what could be the "biggest" update in the history of iPhones.