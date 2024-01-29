In the rapidly evolving landscape of smartphone technology, major players are constantly striving to outdo each other with innovative features, and the latest buzz surrounds Apple's purported plans for its upcoming iOS 18 update. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based giant is gearing up to deliver what could be the "biggest" update in the history of iPhones.

While Gurman remained tight-lipped about specific details, he did drop a tantalizing hint in the Power On newsletter's Q&A section. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," he wrote, leaving eager iPhone enthusiasts eagerly speculating on what Apple might have up its sleeve.

One confirmed feature is the long-awaited support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), announced by Apple in November 2023. Set to kick in with iOS 18, this support promises to elevate the messaging experience for iPhone users, offering benefits such as higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, read receipts, and enhanced encryption.

Another eagerly anticipated addition to iOS 18 is an AI-powered Siri. According to insights from a Financial Times report, analysts at Morgan Stanley are speculating that the update will bring generative AI to the forefront, potentially transforming Siri with the incorporation of Large Language Models (LLMs). This move aligns with the broader industry trend of integrating artificial intelligence into smartphone functionalities.

Gurman went on to suggest that Craig Federighi and his team at Apple are actively exploring ways to infuse generative AI features into various aspects of iOS 18. For instance, there are murmurs that Apple Music may receive auto-generated playlists, while productivity apps like Keynote or Pages could introduce a feature that automatically generates slide decks. The company is also rumored to be working on enhancing AppleCare with generative AI, possibly streamlining customer support processes.

