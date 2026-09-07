Apple hasn't launched the iPhone 18 yet, but iPhone 17 prices are already falling – check discounts

The iPhone 17 series is getting major discounts in the UK and parts of Europe, just days before Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone lineup. Discounts on several iPhone 17 models have increased, with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max now available below their original launch prices.

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The latest price cuts come ahead of Apple's September 9 event, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and a foldable iPhone. Forbes estimates that the current-generation Pro models could be phased out once the next-generation Pro models are introduced, potentially making existing stocks more limited at retailers.

iPhone 17 gets bigger discounts Amazon UK has increased discounts on the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are now £150 below their launch prices, representing an additional £100 reduction from their previous discounted prices. The standard iPhone 17 is also £100 cheaper, while the 512GB iPhone Air is reportedly available for £200 less.

Other UK retailers are also offering discounts. Both Currys and John Lewis are selling the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max for £100 less than their original prices.

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Discounts are also available in parts of Europe. MediaMarkt Spain is selling the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max for €1,319, matching its launch price. At MediaMarkt Germany, the iPhone 17 Pro is available for €1,179, a €120 discount from its launch price, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at €1,329, also €120 below its launch price. In Spain, PcComponentes has reduced the price of the iPhone 17 Pro to €1,229, a €90 discount.

Pro Models could disappear after September 9 Apple typically removes previous-generation Pro models from its official lineup when new Pro iPhones arrive. After the launch of the iPhone 18, Forbes thinks that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will continue that trend.

That does not necessarily mean the phones will immediately disappear from retailers. Remaining inventory may be sold by third-party stores at lower prices to clear the stock.

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Should you buy the iPhone 17 now? The existing discounts are an attractive option for those who are weighing whether to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max, particularly as the iPhone 18 generation is anticipated. However, it will be up to retailers to see if they will make additional cuts by September 9.

Smartphones are also seeing significant price changes. According to IDC, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones will increase 27.6% in 2026 to $581, as global smartphone shipments decline 16.7%. With memory prices on the rise, that's a big part of the burden, according to IDC.

For now, the most significant iPhone 17 deals are in the UK and Europe. According to Forbes, this isn't the case in the US now, except for carrier-specific offers.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.