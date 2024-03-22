Apple held talks with China’s Baidu over AI for its devices
SummaryThe iPhone maker has been exploring using external partners to help accelerate its artificial-intelligence ambitions.
SINGAPORE—Apple has held preliminary talks with Baidu about using the Chinese company’s generative artificial-intelligence technology in its devices in China, the latest example of the iPhone maker’s efforts to widen its AI capabilities.
