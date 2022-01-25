OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Apple iCloud faces issue as third-party apps suffer
Apple iCloud seems to have problem with the third party apps which are dependent on it for billing or other activities. The news reports say that there has been some problem with the server of Apple iCloud that is prompting such erroneous behavior by the Apple devices. There is already a discussion going among the developers in the community on this. The Apple CloudKit is used to sync user content, encrypt data stored within the application, etc.

“CloudKit is designed for manageability, flexibility, and power. By organizing apps in containers, CloudKit ensures each app is siloed so its data won’t get entangled with other apps. Specialized databases and zones also let you easily separate app information by access type or function. And together with efficient syncing and sharing capabilities, CloudKit provides a comprehensive feature set that lets you easily develop powerful cloud apps," says 9to5Mac.

Due to ongoing iCloud problems, iCloud syncing of user data and layouts has been switched off by default. You can still manually export and import to sync. We will switch this back on when Apple fixes things.

