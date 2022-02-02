Apple imports new iPhone SE 3 2022 and iPad models for testing as launch nears

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple might be planning to launch the next-generation iPhone SE anytime soon in India. Touted as Apple iPhone SE 3 2022, the so-called-affordable-iPhone, could possibly see few changes in its designing and connectivity options. The news reports say that iPhone SE 3 2022 would be a 5G-enabled handset as India lays down the plan to roll out it early next year. Apple iPhone SE 3 may be launched in next month or maximum in April and will be superseding the iPhone SE 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple might be planning to launch the next-generation iPhone SE anytime soon in India. Touted as Apple iPhone SE 3 2022, the so-called-affordable-iPhone, could possibly see few changes in its designing and connectivity options. The news reports say that iPhone SE 3 2022 would be a 5G-enabled handset as India lays down the plan to roll out it early next year. Apple iPhone SE 3 may be launched in next month or maximum in April and will be superseding the iPhone SE 2020.

In the latest update, the news portal, 91Mobiles, claims that Apple has imported three models of iPhones; A2595, A2783, and A2784, for testing in India. It has reportedly imported two new iPad models as well with the model numbers A2588 and A2589. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In the latest update, the news portal, 91Mobiles, claims that Apple has imported three models of iPhones; A2595, A2783, and A2784, for testing in India. It has reportedly imported two new iPad models as well with the model numbers A2588 and A2589. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As we had told you previously about the possible design changes in the third generation of iPhone SE, the new SE 3 could also ditch the circular TouchID and may replace it with the navigation gestures instead. FaceID might be introduced in iPhone SE 3 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Cupertino-based trillion dollar company is expected to use the 4nm, A15 Bionic chipset in iPhone SE 3 2022. Apple might pad it up with a 3GB RAM option. There is a possibility that Apple could use the punch hole design but that seems unlikely rather it will use its notch display. The punch-hole display could be an option in the higher range.

This year, Apple is likely to play with the camera features as well. It is expected that iPhone SE 3 2022 could see more powerful lenses both at front and rear. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Apple targets developing markets and shifting Android base with iPhone SE range. Therefore, the pricing of iPhone SE 3 2022 might be among the premium segment but in the starting range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}