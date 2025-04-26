Technology
Apple bets on India to counter US-China trade spat, eyes 50 mn iPhones by 2028
SummaryReaching a target of 50 million iPhones made in India by 2028 would need Apple to significantly increase production from 20 million units per year as of 2024; Tata Electronics is expected to contribute the most to this capacity increase from Apple.
New Delhi: Apple Inc. is looking to more than double the number of iPhones it makes in India to 50 million-plus units per year by 2028, three people aware of the matter told Mint on the condition of anonymity.
