Apple introduces iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6, Public Beta 3 updates: Know what's new
Apple's iOS 18.1 beta testing is concluding with key adjustments, including individual toggles for Satellite and AirDrop in Control Center, sleep apnea detection for Apple Watch Series 10, and changes in the Wallet app. The official release is anticipated on October 28th.
Apple's iOS 18.1 beta testing process is coming to a close, and the company continues to fine-tune its software, introducing notable adjustments ahead of the official release.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message