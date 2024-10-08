Apple's iOS 18.1 beta testing process is coming to a close, and the company continues to fine-tune its software, introducing notable adjustments ahead of the official release.

According to a report by Macrumors, the latest beta is now available to both developers and public beta testers, with only a few new features added as testing winds down. Despite the fewer additions, some refinements are worth highlighting.

One of the key changes in this beta involves the Control Center. For the first time, Apple has added individual toggles for Satellite and AirDrop, allowing users to customise their Control Center setup with separate buttons, added the publication.

Previously, these features were only accessible through the broader Connectivity control, but now, users can adjust settings for Airplane Mode, Cellular Data, Personal Hotspot, AirDrop, Bluetooth, Satellite, VPN, and Wi-Fi individually. The update also includes controls for the Measure and Level tools, both of which open up the Measure app when selected.

The report also highlights that Apple has made a minor yet notable update to Notification Summaries. On the Lock Screen, if you have a stack of notifications with a count displayed, the number will now change to match the colour of your wallpaper.

Another significant addition in this beta is the long-awaited support for sleep apnea detection and breathing disturbance readings on the Apple Watch Series 10 models.

After updating to iOS 18.1, users can turn on sleep apnea alerts via the Health app. The watch collects breathing disturbance data over a period of 10 days, with alerts sent out every 30 days based on the analysis. Data collection and alerts only begin after the update is installed and the feature is activated.

In the Wallet app, users with an Apple Card will notice a change if their Daily Cash is directed to a savings account. The balance will no longer appear on the main Apple Card screen, but can be accessed by tapping the savings button.

Finally, Apple Intelligence splash screens have been introduced across various apps, highlighting new features such as Message Summaries, Priority Messages, and Smart Replies in Mail, and natural language search in the App Store.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.1 on Monday, 28th October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with the update bringing these improvements and more to users worldwide.

