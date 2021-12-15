Apple has started releasing the iOS 15.2 update for its ecosystem of devices and it does feature an important factor. The new update allows people to access your Apple account which consists of iCloud, photos, messages, emails and much more after your sad death. Apple newly released iOS 15.2 update also prohibits nudes from reaching to and going from children, but parents have to be watchful for it. Apple is not going to alert them now instead it will warn children about the sexual content before proceeding.

You can check your device for the availability of the OS 15.2 update into the settings category, then general and finally in the software update section. This has been released in selected markets like US but might soon appear everywhere including India.

In the setting menu you can also add upto five legacy contacts who could be able to access your Apple account after your death. It is at the bottom of the screen after you log in your account information. Your legacy contacts will be able to see all the iCloud details mentioned above but would not be able to check the saved passwords if any. They also will not get access to the books, music or movies in case you have purchased.

After you add your legacy contacts you can send them the access keys via message. The access keys will be stored on the device if the legacy contact has iOS 15.2 or above. Apple also has a print option so you can print out the access key and give it to your legacy contact to stash with other important documents.

The legacy contacts will not be able to send messages or emails but can only receive them.

After the demise the legacy contact can visit digital-legacy.apple.com. There they can log in with their iCloud account and feed the access key. The person will also have to upload a death certificate, which is then reviewed by Apple staff, including members of its legal team. Every legacy contact you name can request the data.

If everything is okay after the review by Apple and its legal team the legacy contact will be sent a link to create a password for the account. They can use this to log in on the web or an Apple device to access the data.

