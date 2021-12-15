Apple iOS 15.2 update allows iCloud access even after your death. Read how and who can use it

In the setting menu you can also add upto five legacy contacts who could be able to access your Apple account after your death. It is at the bottom of the screen after you log in your account information. Your legacy contacts will be able to see all the iCloud details mentioned above but would not be able to check the saved passwords if any. They also will not get access to the books, music or movies in case you have purchased.

