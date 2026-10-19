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Apple iPad A16 gets a price cut on Amazon: How to buy it for under ₹43,250 during the Great Indian Festival 2026

Amazon is offering a bank discount of 2,750, in addition to a price reduction of more than 3,900. These offers could make the tablet a more affordable option for those planning to buy an iPad.

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Updated19 Oct 2026, 06:53 PM IST
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Apple iPad A16 gets a price cut during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Apple iPad A16 gets a price cut during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
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The iPad 11th generation, equipped with Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, is the company’s most affordable tablet in India. However, Apple recently raised its starting price from 34,900 to 49,900, marking an increase of 15,000. Buyers looking to purchase the device can still save money during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale.

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Amazon is offering a bank discount of 2,750, in addition to a price reduction of more than 3,900. These offers could make the tablet a more affordable option for those planning to buy an iPad.

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At its current sale price, the iPad A16 faces competition from Android tablets, including the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. However, Apple's tablet could be worth considering for customers who already use other devices within the Apple ecosystem.

Here is a closer look at the iPad 11th generation's price, available offers and specifications.

Apple iPad A16 price in India and available offers

The base model of the Apple iPad 11th generation is listed at 45,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. Customers paying with eligible SBI Bank credit or debit cards can claim an additional discount of 2,750, bringing the effective price to below 43,250.

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Amazon is also offering an exchange benefit of up to 37,600, depending on the device being exchanged and its eligibility. No-cost EMI options are listed on the product page as well.

Apple iPad 11th generation specifications

The iPad A16 features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,360 × 1,640 pixels and peak brightness of up to 500 nits. It is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic processor.

For photography and video calls, the tablet has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Centre Stage support.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Full specifications compared

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Buyers can also opt for the cellular variant, which supports eSIM connectivity.

The device houses a 28.92Wh battery. According to GSMArena, it supports 45W wired charging. The tablet also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and can be upgraded to iPadOS 27, as stated in the provided information.

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Meanwhile, as part of its festive sale, e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering discounts across a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other items. But the one deal that is worth checking out is the one available on the iPhone 17. Despite a massive price hike, one can get the iPhone 17 model for under 55,000 with the right combination of card discounts and exchange offers.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Full specifications compared

The 256GB model of the iPhone 17 is listed at 86,999, down from 99,900. However, the price can be reduced further through eligible card discounts and available exchange offers, bringing it down to 54,149. To maximise savings, buyers would need an eligible old phone to exchange, along with a supported credit card.

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To avail of more discounts, users can save an additional 5,000, provided they have a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card. This offer would reduce the price to 81,999. The exchange offer could lower the price further. Flipkart advertises benefits of up to 85,100, including an additional 3,000 discount. The amount a buyer receives, however, depends on the model, condition, and eligibility of the phone being exchanged.

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