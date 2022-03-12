Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased at ₹33,900 on Flipkart. The largest e-commerce platform in India, Flipkart, is offering up to ₹16,000 under the exchange offer. The iPhone 11 is currently priced at ₹49,900 on Flipkart and with the best exchange value in place it can be bought at ₹33,900. SBI Credit card holders can also get 10 per cent off.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 gets a rebate of around 18 per cent and is currently selling at ₹53,999. Amazon is offering up to ₹13,600 as the exchange price on your old phones that brings down the price of iPhone 12 to ₹40,399. Amazon is also offering additional benefits to HDFC cards users.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1 inch Liquid Retina HD display. It has dual 12MP rear lenses and a 12MP front sensor for selfies. The iPhone 11 comes with A13 Bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 has the similar display size with Super Retina XRR feature. The camera is the same in both the phones. The iPhone 12 uses A14 Bionic chipset.

Apple launched the 2022 iPhone SE 3 on March 8 and thus created an opportunity for the ‘affordable’ iPhone buyers to check the prices of 2020 launched iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2020 is currently priced at ₹29,999 on Flipkart. The 64GB variant is also available at 5 per cent discount which is around ₹1500. The e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is accepting your old phones as well under its exchange program.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.