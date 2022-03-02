Apple iPhone 11 can be purchased at ₹32,100 on Flipkart . The iPhone 11 actual selling price is ₹49,900 for the 64GB variant in the Green colour. The iPhone 11 comes with exchange offer on the largest e-commerce platform, Flipkart. It is offering up to ₹17,800 for your old phones. So, the iPhone 11 can be yours at just ₹32,100. Apart from exchange offer, Flipkart is also offering 5 per cent cashback on the Axix Bank card.

Apple iPhone 11 features the same size display of 6.1 inch as in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The camera specifications are same as well to these smartphones. iPhone 11 uses dual 12MP rear lens and a 12MP selfie camera. For computing, iPhone 11 comes with A13 Bionic chipset.

Meanwhile, Amazon is offering it at ₹35,000 for the 64GB variant. The actual selling price is same as Flipkart of iPhone 11 but Amazon is offering up to ₹14,900 for the exchange of your older phones.

Buyers need to visit these two websites to check the exact value for their used smartphones. They have to feed the brand, IMEI number to check the value. The exchange value also differs from place to place.

Similarly, Apple iPhone SE can be purchased as low as ₹15,499. Flipkart is offering the first generation Apple iPhone SE at 24 per cent off. Priced originally at ₹39,900, the iPhone SE is currently selling at ₹30,299. On top of it, Flipkart is also offering the exchange value on your older smartphone. The exchange value can go up to ₹14,800. It takes down the price of Apple iPhone SE to ₹15,499.

Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7 inch display, 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie lens. It features A13 Bionic chipset. The Apple iPhone SE price is expected to come down more after the launch of iPhone SE 3 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.