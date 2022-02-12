Apple iPhone 12 for 38,799, iPhone 12 mini at just 26,799. Check the deals here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple iPhone 12 mini can be purchased at ₹26,799 on Flipkart. The 64GB Apple iPhone 12 mini was amongst the four smartphones launched in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max. Similarly the Apple iPhone 12 can be availed at just ₹38,799 on Flipkart. Similar discount is also available on Amazon. On Amazon India website, the Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹40,099 only for the 64GB variant. The above mentioned prices of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are considered after adding the maximum exchange value available on both e-commerce platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 12 mini can be purchased at ₹26,799 on Flipkart. The 64GB Apple iPhone 12 mini was amongst the four smartphones launched in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max. Similarly the Apple iPhone 12 can be availed at just ₹38,799 on Flipkart. Similar discount is also available on Amazon. On Amazon India website, the Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹40,099 only for the 64GB variant. The above mentioned prices of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are considered after adding the maximum exchange value available on both e-commerce platforms.

The 2020-made iPhone 12 features dual rear lens at the rear and single selfie camera at the front. The e-commerce portals are offering cashback, exchange that bring down the prices of all the variants down from its original market operating price. Apple iPhone starts with 64GB RAM unlike iPhone 13 that begins with 128GB. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The 2020-made iPhone 12 features dual rear lens at the rear and single selfie camera at the front. The e-commerce portals are offering cashback, exchange that bring down the prices of all the variants down from its original market operating price. Apple iPhone starts with 64GB RAM unlike iPhone 13 that begins with 128GB. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Be sure that discount and cashback depend on varieties of factor like PIN code and the condition of the phone going in exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 is marked at ₹54,299 for the 64GB variant. It is available at 5 per cent discount for the Axis card users. You can visit the Flipkart’s website, feed the IMEI number of your existing smartphone and you will get an idea about the original price of iPhone 12 to you.

Similarly, On Amazon, the iPhone 12 in the same format of 64GB is currently priced at ₹54,999. Going further, the exchange value can further reduce the price the same phone by ₹14,950 to the maximum. So the iPhone 12 can be yours at just ₹40,049 only.

Not only that the offline electronics major, Vijay Sales, is also offering various iPhones at discounted prices. It includes iPhone 13, Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. Apart from that, Macbook Air and Pro are also selling at discounted rates there. It is selling AirPods, Apple Watches on rebate as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Apple iPhone 12 gets a 6.1 inch Retina display with 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras. It has a 12MP selfie lens as well. The phone uses A14 Bionic chipset.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}