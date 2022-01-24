Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Apple iPhone 12 mini price drops to 36,399 on Flipkart. Check the offer

Apple iPhone 12 mini price drops to 36,399 on Flipkart. Check the offer

The iPhone 12 Mini at an Apple store during a product launch event.
06:02 PM IST

  • The exchange value may vary from place to place

Apple iPhone 12 mini could be yours at just around 36,399. Flipkart is offering the 2020-made iPhone 12 mini at nearly 16 per cent off at 49,999. The 64BG iPhone 12 price can be further reduced by using Axis Bank credit card by upto 5 per cent in the form of cashback. To make the deal even hotter, the homegrown e-commerce portal, Flipkart, is taking the price of iPhone 12 mini in Black theme down to 36,399.

To get the Apple iPhone 12 mini to such low price, you need to check the availability on your PIN code. You can login and check it on Flipkart app or can do it via browser even without logging as well. The exchange value may vary from place to place and also largely depends on the phone make.

Users can feed the IMEI number and check the exchange offer manually.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini was launched in 2020 along with iPhone 12, Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini gets a 5.4 inch Retina display. The smartphone has dual rear cameras at the back of 12MP+12MP resolution. It has a 12MP selfie lens as well. iPhone 12 mini features A14 Bionic chipset.

