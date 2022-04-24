Apple iPhone 12 current selling prices on Flipkart and Amazon are ₹56,999 and ₹54,900 respectively. This is for the Blue colour variant of iPhone 12 in 64GB format. Flipkart has reduced the price to 13 per cent on iPhone 12, from ₹65,900 to ₹56,999, whereas the Amazon is offering 17 per cent off on iPhone 12, from ₹65,900 to ₹54,900.

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 12 can also be purchased by exchanging your old phone. The e-commerce portal may give up to ₹13,000 for your old phone but it has to be in good shape, without scratches, dent or any other physical damage. Your old Apple phone can get you the highest exchange value.

The exchange offer may not be available across all the PIN codes. You can manually check the availability on Flipkart be entering the ZIP code. If it is available at your location, then you can check the exchange value of your old phone by feeding the brand name, year of purchase and IMEI number of the phone. If all the conditions are met, an automatic exchange value of your old phone will be shown. You can minus the amount from the current selling price.

For example, the iPhone 12 current selling price is ₹56,999. Deducting the maximum exchange value of ₹13,000, the price of iPhone 12 drops to ₹43,999. There can be additional ₹4,000 instant discount on HDFC cards which further reduces the price of iPhone 12 to ₹39,999.

Similarly, Amazon is offering ₹12,100 for your old phone and additional ₹1,500 off on Federal Bank cards. Combining both the offers, iPhone 12 can be purchased at ₹41,300 on Amazon India website.

Apple iPhone 12 features 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with notch, dual 12MP rear cameras and a single 12MP selfie lens. Apple iPhone 12 runs on A14 Bionic chipset.