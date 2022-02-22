Apple iPhone 12 can be yours at just ₹38,499 on Flipkart. The 2020-launched iPhone 12 is currently available at ₹53,999 on Flipkart offering 18 per discount on its original price of ₹65,900. With exchange offer in place, Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased just under ₹40,000. Buyers can also get cashback on the Axis Band cards as well. Furthermore, those opting for UPI transaction can also avail ₹1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 12.

Importantly, the exchange value depends on your PIN code and the condition of the phone going in for exchange. You can manually check the status on Flipkart’s website by entering your PIN code and the IMEI number of the phone.

The exchange offer is valid for the 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 12 in Black colour. It does not apply on the 128GB and the 256GB variants now. Overall, Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at around ₹38,500 if all the terms and conditions of the exchange are met.

Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1 inch Retina display having dual rear cameras of 12MP+12MP along with a 12MP selfie lens. It features A14 Bionic chipset.

Similarly, the same model in same colour can be purchased at ₹42,059 on Amazon India website. It is calculated on the basis of the exchange value in place.

Having said that, you need to check the offer carefully before proceeding because the above mentioned prices could change anytime depending upon demand and availability of the phone.

Apple iPhones remain a hot-favourite among Indian like in any other nation and we do keep looking for such deals to get our hands on them. There are offers on iPhone 13, 13 mini on e-commerce portals as well. Refurbished iPhones are also available on Flipkart.

