Apple iPhone 12 price drops to 39,999 here. Get to know about this offer

The exchange offer may not be available across all the PIN codes. You can manually check the availability on Flipkart be entering the ZIP code. If it is available at your location, then you can check the exchange value of your old phone by feeding the brand name, year of purchase and IMEI number of the phone. If all the conditions are met, an automatic exchange value of your old phone will be shown. You can minus the amount from the current selling price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}