Apple iPhone 12 price of Amazon and iStore drops further. Check here
Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at 42,349 provided the terms of the e-commerce portal is met. Amazon India is offering 10,650 for your old phone. The price could vary depending upon the quality of phone and its physical appearances.

Currently, Apple iPhone 12 is selling at 53,999 for the 64GB variant which is 18 per cent less from its original selling price of 65,900. With the exchange value in place iPhone 12 can be purchased at 43,349. On top of it, there is 1,000 instant discount for the SBI card holders. Considering these, the price of Apple iPhone 13 may be brought down to 42,349.

Similarly, the Apple iStore is selling the same phone at around 60,900. There are additional offers for HDFC card users.

Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display having dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP selfie camera. The Apple iPhone 12 features A14 Bionic chipset. 

