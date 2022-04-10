Apple iPhone 12 price of Amazon and iStore drops further. Check here

Currently, Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 for the 64GB variant which is 18 per cent less from its original selling price of ₹65,900. With the exchange value in place iPhone 12 can be purchased at ₹43,349. On top of it, there is ₹1,000 instant discount for the SBI card holders. Considering these, the price of Apple iPhone 13 may be brought down to ₹42,349.