Apple iPhone 12 price of Amazon and iStore drops further. Check here

Apple iPhone 12 price of Amazon and iStore drops further. Check here1 min read . 10 Apr 2022
- Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 for the 64GB variant
Apple iPhone 12 can be purchased at ₹42,349 provided the terms of the e-commerce portal is met. Amazon India is offering ₹10,650 for your old phone. The price could vary depending upon the quality of phone and its physical appearances.
Currently, Apple iPhone 12 is selling at ₹53,999 for the 64GB variant which is 18 per cent less from its original selling price of ₹65,900. With the exchange value in place iPhone 12 can be purchased at ₹43,349. On top of it, there is ₹1,000 instant discount for the SBI card holders. Considering these, the price of Apple iPhone 13 may be brought down to ₹42,349.
Similarly, the Apple iStore is selling the same phone at around ₹60,900. There are additional offers for HDFC card users.
Apple iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display having dual 12MP rear lenses and a single 12MP selfie camera. The Apple iPhone 12 features A14 Bionic chipset.
